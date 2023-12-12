Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $21.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

