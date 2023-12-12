Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $231.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

NYSE:CW opened at $216.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day moving average of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $156.76 and a twelve month high of $221.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

