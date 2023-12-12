Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 110.1% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,637 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,055,000 after buying an additional 945,194 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 998,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after acquiring an additional 385,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 718.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

