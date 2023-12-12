Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $9.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.53.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
NYSE KOS opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
