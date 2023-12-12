Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $9.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOS opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

