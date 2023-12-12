George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$193.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WN. Desjardins raised shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on George Weston from C$219.00 to C$215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$162.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$156.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$144.41 and a 52 week high of C$183.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

