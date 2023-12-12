Analysts Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) PT at $19.09

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 585,353 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKA opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.57.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $140.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

