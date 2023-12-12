Analysts Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) PT at $19.09

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.09.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Shares of AKA opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.57.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $140.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
