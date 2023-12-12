Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SVTRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Severn Trent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Severn Trent Company Profile

OTCMKTS SVTRF opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

