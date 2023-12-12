Raymond James Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $60.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Ciena stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $193,094.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,664,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $193,094.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,664,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,087 shares of company stock worth $1,336,852 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,041 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 5,220.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ciena by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after acquiring an additional 366,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ciena by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ciena by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

