Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Get Dollar General alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $125.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.