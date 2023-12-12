Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXN opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 115.75%. Maxeon Solar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 177.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.