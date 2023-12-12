Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Price Target at GBX 123

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 123 ($1.54).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.18) to GBX 96 ($1.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of TW opened at GBX 137.70 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 859.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

