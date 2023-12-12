Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Price Target at GBX 123

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 123 ($1.54).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.18) to GBX 96 ($1.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TW
Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.1 %
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.