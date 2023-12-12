Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on LUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LUG

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG opened at C$15.80 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$19.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.369898 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.43%.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.