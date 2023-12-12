FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FREY shares. TD Cowen downgraded FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.90 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

FREY stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $261.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.64.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 634.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 91,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

