Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $493.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $437.00 to $493.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $481.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $502.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.26. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $507.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 45.45%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,748,000 after acquiring an additional 74,738 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

