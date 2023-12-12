UBS Group Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $470.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $429.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $481.23.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.7 %

LULU stock opened at $502.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $507.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

