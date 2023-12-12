Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLRX. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

PLRX opened at $15.10 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.50 and a quick ratio of 19.50. The stock has a market cap of $904.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 141.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,734,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 5,269.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,076,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 315.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 914,839 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $16,534,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.