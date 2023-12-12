Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.28.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $125.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.02. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

