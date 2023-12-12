Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.67.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 20.5 %

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $28.33 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

