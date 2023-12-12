Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INSM. Bank of America boosted their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.73.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.32. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 257.69% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,850,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Insmed by 86.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 865,108 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Insmed by 47.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,172,000 after acquiring an additional 769,443 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at $15,150,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 15.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 579,241 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

