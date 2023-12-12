Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Gaia Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Gaia

Institutional Trading of Gaia

In other news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares in the company, valued at $16,132,664.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $277,370 over the last three months. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 48.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

