Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Flexsteel Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $24.96.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries Company Profile
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
