Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

