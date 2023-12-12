Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $710.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $665.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $735.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $655.00.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $697.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $589.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.13. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $361.62 and a 1 year high of $708.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $201,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.