Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $136.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a reduce rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of DLR opened at $134.75 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

