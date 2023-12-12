DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

DocuSign stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 873.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

