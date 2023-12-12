Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $403.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,068,000 after acquiring an additional 236,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 267,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,910,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 776,487 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,330,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,273,000 after purchasing an additional 388,507 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

