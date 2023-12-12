Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,029.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $904.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $874.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,039.51. The stock has a market cap of $424.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 74.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

