Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

MORF has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. Analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, Director Joseph P. Slattery acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Morphic by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,985 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 1,719.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Morphic by 64.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 774,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,590,000 after acquiring an additional 488,849 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Morphic by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,076,000 after acquiring an additional 359,764 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

