Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 4.7 %

OCUL opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.