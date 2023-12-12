FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of RAIL stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.94.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FreightCar America Company Profile
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
