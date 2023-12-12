FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

