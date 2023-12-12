Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of PTPI stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.02. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.
Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 181.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.67%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).
