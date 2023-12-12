Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PTPI stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.02. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 181.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.67%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.