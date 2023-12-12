Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

About Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

