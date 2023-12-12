Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.13.

Shares of SLAB opened at $122.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,080,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 793,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,010,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,868,000 after buying an additional 107,562 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 696,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

