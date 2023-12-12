StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $888,015.00, a PE ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

