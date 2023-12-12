United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $309.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.88.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

UTHR stock opened at $244.86 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $281.40. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,901,704. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,697.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.