WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut WaFd from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

WaFd Stock Up 0.1 %

WAFD opened at $30.58 on Friday. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.84.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WaFd will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaFd

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in WaFd by 18.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WaFd during the second quarter worth about $734,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of WaFd by 22.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of WaFd during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of WaFd by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

