Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLRN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of Acelyrin stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Acelyrin has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). As a group, equities analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acelyrin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $32,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth about $1,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the second quarter worth about $4,180,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

