Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC raised Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.31 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 97,671 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth $176,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 217,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

