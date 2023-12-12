Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Insider Activity at Planet Labs PBC

NYSE:PL opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

In related news, CEO William Spencer Marshall purchased 100,000 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $23,671,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 3,467,126 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 1,105,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

