MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Given “Neutral” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their neutral rating on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

MBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MBIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MBIA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get MBIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MBIA

MBIA Price Performance

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. MBIA has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MBIA will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MBIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of MBIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MBIA by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.