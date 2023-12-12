Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $267.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $218.00.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.40.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.49 and a 200-day moving average of $203.46. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

