Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $180.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.67.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OC

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $143.84 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average of $130.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.