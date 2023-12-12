Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Genfit Stock Performance

GNFT opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Genfit has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genfit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Genfit by 1,992.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genfit by 561.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 149,080 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genfit by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Genfit by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Genfit by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

