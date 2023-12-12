Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OXY. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.59.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

