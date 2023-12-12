Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LULU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $481.23.

LULU opened at $502.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $507.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $414.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 45.45%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

