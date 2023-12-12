Truist Financial Increases Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $38.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.09.

NYSE:CNM opened at $38.06 on Friday. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $279,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,645.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,730,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,320,185. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Core & Main by 37.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

