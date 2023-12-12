Morgan Stanley Lowers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $767.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $785.00 to $767.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $831.14.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $797.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $759.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $765.85. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix has a 52-week low of $640.92 and a 52-week high of $824.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

