Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Etsy Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,717. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after buying an additional 1,480,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 10,070.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

