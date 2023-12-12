StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

CNSL opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 55.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 32.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth $130,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter valued at $144,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.