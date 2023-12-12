CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CBFV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CB Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CBFV

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.