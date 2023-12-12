bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.21 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.22.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on bluebird bio

bluebird bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.07 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $335.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 606.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 53.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 93.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 22.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.